🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Nearly two weeks after allegedly stabbing a man twice inside the vestibule at McDonald’s Restaurant on Sans Souci Parkway, the suspect was arraigned.

Shawn William Shafer, 40, of Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, was wanted by Hanover Township police on an arrest warrant alleging he stabbed a man in the left bicep and forearm during a fight on Feb. 9.

The alleged victim was a customer and confronted Shafer who was hostile and yelling at a female employee, according to court records.

Shafer and the victim engaged in an argument inside the restaurant and were told to leave, court records say.

Police in court records say Shafer exited the restaurant, went to his vehicle and retrieved a knife.

Shafer allegedly returned to the restaurant and engaged in a scuffle with the victim who lunged to grab the knife.

Police reported the victim suffered stab wounds to his left bicep and left forearm.

After being stabbed, the victim returned to his place of employment, Dollar General, on Sans Souci Parkway.

The victim was treated by emergency medical technicians and transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

After the alleged stabbing, Shafer fled the restaurant in a vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for Shafer on Feb. 10, charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and a single count of harassment.

Shafer was arraigned Thursday night by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.