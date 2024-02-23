🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, on Friday said while there is still much to be done, the community response to the needs of the residents of B’nai B’rith has been fantastic.

“When the United Way learned that many of the elderly residents needed help in cleaning up from the soot and smoke, we mobilized dozens of volunteers,” Jones said. “It has been a lot of time and hard work, but we are grateful for all the help from so many caring people. Helping others in times of need is the real reflection of our community.”

Jones and members of his United Way staff were busy coordinating clean-up efforts at the B’nai B’rith on East Northampton Street, where last week dozens of occupants of the senior living complex were temporarily forced out of their apartments due to a fire.

The fire has been ruled accidental and was caused by a “careless smoking incident,” city Fire Chief Jay Delaney said on Wednesday.

According to Chief Delaney, 19 people were taken to the hospital, including one who was last listed in critical condition. No updates were available on the status of that patient.

Jones said about 30 apartments were in need of cleaning to remove soot and to help rid them of the smell of the fire.

On Friday, Eric Sorber, Vice President of UGI Electrical, was at the apartment complex with eight UGI employees.

“We have always had a great relationship with the United Way in all they do to help our community,” Sorber said. “The people here at B’nai B’rith need help and we are here to what we can.”

Another volunteer, Adriana Piestrak, 19, of Nanticoke, is a criminasl justice major at King’s College. Piestrak received an email requesting anyone interested in helping out at the B’nai B’rith to show up.

“The email said the fire victims needed help cleaning up their apartments,” Piestrak said. “I decided to come down and clean or distribute food — whatever they need me to do.”

CEO distributes food

On Thursday, the Commission on Economic Opportunity Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank held a food distribution at the B’nai B’rith apartments.

Executive Director Jennifer Warabak said CEO staff and volunteer students and staff from Holy Redeemer High School delivered fresh produce, frozen meat products, non-perishable food items, as well as paper products and cleaning supplies to each resident.

“We worked to ensure that food packages were brought directly to each resident’s apartment door,” Warabak said. “As we watched live footage of the fire and evacuation, we realized many of the residents have mobility issues and we wanted to make sure food was accessible without causing any undue burden or additional stress.”

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.