An attorney based in Kingston was disbarred by the Disciplinary Board of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week.
John Anthony Bellino, of North Maple Avenue, was initially suspended from practicing law but was officially disbarred by the Disciplinary Board in a court order filed Thursday, which becomes effecetive March 23.
Bellino was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in June 1989.