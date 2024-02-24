Northeast Sight Services offers resources, technology for people with low vision

February is low vision awareness month.

What does low vision mean?

“Low vision is where glasses can no longer correct you back to 20-20 (vision),” said Sara Peperno, president and CEO of Northeast Sight Services. “Typically it is above 20-70 versus your typical perfect vision, 20-20.

“So once your vision gets past 20-60, 20-70, you fall into the category of having low vision, or if you experience visual field loss, like sometimes your vision stays clear, but you start losing the visual field that you have due to glaucoma or something like that. So if you lose a certain percentage of your visual field, you fall into the category as well.”

Low vision can make managing even the basic needs in life difficult, but there is help. Northeast Sight Services wants you to know that the organization offers plenty of aid to those dealing with low vision.

“The biggest thing for us is that we want people to live independently, and we’ll do whatever we can to help them do that,” Peperno said. “The main thing is to really help them live independently in their home and in the community.”

Northeast Sight Services has a number of services for those dealing with low vision.

Among those services are a resource center that is open to the public. The resource center is full of items and technology that helps those with low vision live independently.

“You don’t have to be a current client of ours to come and take advantage of (the resource center),” Peperno said. “You can call and make an appointment and I can show you just all the different adaptive equipment that’s out there to help them with low vision.

“We have the optical side of things, like having different strength magnifying glasses that are strong and have great lights on them that you can’t typically find over the counter.”

The resource center also has technology that converts text to speech and other items that help those with low vision live independently.

“We also just have everyday sort of products to help someone maintain their independence,” Peperno said. “So we’ve got talking clocks and watches. We’ve got cooking equipment to help you to continue to cook safely … just a bunch of like household products so that someone, despite their vision loss, can continue to do everything they want to do.”

Northeast Sight Services also offers vision rehab therapy to its clients.

“That’s geared like sort of like jumping off from all those adaptive products that are out there,” said Kristin Lilly, Northeast Sight Services’s director of vision resources and programs. “I can go into someone’s home and really show them how to use it in their own home. So I can go into their kitchen, make sure I can add tactile markings to their appliances so they can continue to use them and bring in the equipment and use it with them in their home.

“And then, we have a program to help facilitate getting them those devices. Our whole goal is to help people adapt to their vision loss and continue to be a dependent.”

For children dealing with vision issues,Northeast Sight Serviceshas a program called the Insight Kids Club.

“The incidence of vision loss is actually very low for children,” Peperno said. “So we really try to get them together on a monthly basis and do different activities. Like we’re doing a beeping Easter egg hunt in March with that group. We do a summer camp.”

Anyone looking to take advantage of Northeast Sight Services’s adult or children’s programs can simply call the office at 570-693-3555 or email [email protected]. More information can be found at northeastsight.org.

“The person doesn’t really have to do anything,” Peperno said. “Just call us, let us know, uh, what’s happening, and then we take it from there.”