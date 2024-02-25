Gala raises over $200K for Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA

People enter the former Baptist church on River Street in Wilkes-Barre for a Gala event Saturday night.

The sanctuary of the former Baptist church on River Street in Wilkes-Barre was converted to glamorous event location.

Elaborate table settings are illuminated by candles at the former Baptist church on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — The Fire and Ice Gala to benefit the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA Saturday evening brought out over a hundred area residents to enjoy a meal in an elegant atmosphere.

The theme of the event was the brainchild of co-chair Barbara Maculloch who envisioned a ballroom decorated with flashy red and silver, with those attending also decked in the themed colors.

Maculloch’s vision became reality as the those attending made their way into the Westmoreland Grand Hall, greeted by lighted trees and dozens of candles.

Co-chair Lissa Bryan-Smith called it Maculloch’s “dream theme.”

Center director Thomas Ruskey said the first annual event was geared at raising about $100,000 for the cancer center, but had shattered that goal by raising over $200,000.

Ruskey said the funds would be well spent, providing free services to adult cancer patients and their caregivers.

Those services include yoga, personal training, meditation, Tai Chi and support groups.

“A large part of our facility is focused on relaxation therapies, almost like a spa for people with cancer,” he said. “We have things like massage therapy, vibration sound therapy, reflexology and acupuncture.”

The center also provides wigs for those cancer patients who lose their hair to chemotherapy, a service not generally covered by insurance.

Ruskey said the most important part of the center is that it provides hope and encouragement to those with cancer.

The organization also started a program through the Veterans Administration, encouraging veterans who have cancer to take advantage of the benefits of the center.

“We focus on positivity and hope,” Ruskey said. “People come in and see us for the first time, we’re going to do everything that we possibly can to handle all those things outside of what the doctors do.”

The center accepts cancer patients with any kind of cancer, Bryan-Smith said.

“It’s important for people to know that men and women with any type of cancer are welcome,” she said.

Board President Jim Hilsher pointed out that no other organization in the area provides services similar to the Cancer Wellness Center.

After spending a lot of time at doctors appointments and hospitals, the center provides a comfy environment.

“It’s a home-like atmosphere for people with cancer,” he said.

Jamie and Jenni Smith were enjoying a night out for a good cause.

Jamie’s Smith said the effort is close to his heart because his sister Natalie passed away from cancer in 2019.

As she was going through treatment, she relied on the Center for support and activities.

It provided her a chance to focus on wellness and balance, he said.

The couple, who recently moved to downtown Wilkes-Barre, said they were enjoying the venue, which had previously been a church, with high ceilings, intricate woodwork and stained glass windows.

They said that the event was a great night-out in the city and had a great theme and décor.