Our journey on the Luzerne County Pizza Trail led us to the delightful Pizza Heaven in Luzerne, a charming spot with a Coca-Cola theme that radiates a family-friendly vibe. Although we haven’t had the pleasure of meeting the owners, it’s clear they take immense pride in their offerings and infuse a sense of humor into their marketing efforts. A visit to their website is not only informative but also entertaining, complete with a few chuckles and even a “merch” T-shirt available for purchase! Pizza Heaven’s menu advertises square pizza (also by the slice), specialty pizza, wings, bites and more.

Their dedication to quality and customer engagement is evident in everything from Pizza Heaven’s online presence to their interactions in person. During our visit, the staff’s friendliness, efficiency, and enthusiasm enhanced our experience, making us feel genuinely welcomed.

While we opted for a classic plain pizza topped with bacon this time, we couldn’t help but be intrigued by Pizza Heaven’s signature specialty pizza, the Kitchen Sink. The staff graciously offered us a glimpse of this culinary masterpiece, and it was truly a sight to behold. The Kitchen Sink is a harmonious blend of cheddar and American cheeses, sweet red sauce enriched with Wildflower honey from The Beekeeper’s Daughter, a quarter pound of fresh tossed bites, mild and garlic parm sauces, all seasoned with sweet basil and garlic powder. It’s a unique creation that showcases the pizzeria’s creativity and commitment to using local ingredients.

Our friend Jim Mirabelli, owner and founder of NEPA Pizza Review chose the Kitchen Sink Pizza late last year and we have included a photo and link to his review for you to check it out. We may have to order this for our next office meeting. We think it will be our favorite!

Here are his comments, “this crazy tray from Pizza Heaven in Luzerne is truly an adventure to feast on. Not only is every bite different, but literally every chew yields a different flavor and texture experience. Nothing like it!

What’s on it: cheddar cheese, American cheese, sweet red sauce with Wildflower honey from The Beekeeper’s Daughter, 1/4lb fresh tossed bites, mild and garlic Parm sauces, seasoned with sweet basil and garlic powder.

I have had Pizza Heaven several times and loved it, although not yet under the new ownership until now. They’ve earned a reputation of being one of the least greasy pan-fried Sicilian pizzas over the years. When I talk about their cheese pizza, many of you say — YEAH BUT YOU DIDN’T TRY THE KITCHEN SINK! Well, here’s another example of you — my readers being RIGHT AGAIN!”

Find his review here: Pizza Heaven and for additional pizza review, visit https://nepapizzareview.com

Before we get too lost in the Kitchen sink pizza, we must note that the pizza we chose with bacon was superbly cooked. The crust was just crispy enough and as you’ve seen in the prior reviews, our Times Leader team sure does love bacon on pizza.

The menu also caught our attention with its Cheesesteak Pizza, which boasts real ribeye steak as its centerpiece. This commitment to quality ingredients left us impressed and eager to return for a taste. Additionally, the Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza looked incredibly tempting, further solidifying Pizza Heaven’s reputation as a must-visit destination on the pizza trail. On to the next!