Brittany Stephenson, seen at the podium, and her mom, Karen Blake, seen holding the microphone, speak about their new catering business, Taste of JA, during the NAACP’s first annual community dinner.

People can be seen lining up to get food during the NAACP’s first annual community dinner.

KINGSTON — The Wilkes-Barre Chapter of the NAACP on Sunday held its inaugural community dinner at the Friedman JCC where the organization not only highlighted a new small business, but brought attention to those in the community who’ve lost family members and are still seeking justice.

The dinner featured a menu curated by Taste of JA, a new catering business based out of Plymouth that specializes in Caribbean and soul food inspired cuisine, as well as baked goods from Brock’s Fresh Bread.

While attendees enjoyed food and drink, several leaders with the NAACP spoke about the organization’s mission and shared how it operates, what services it offers and how people can get involved.

Daryl Lewis, assistant secretary of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP, said before the dinner began that the organization plans to hold the dinner yearly and will also hold additional dinners throughout the year to continue to highlight local black-owned businesses.

“Now that we see the response, because there were approximately 120 people that registered, and we were maybe expecting 60, so we had to double our space and continue to grow this event to accommodate anybody who was interested,” Lewis said.

The community dinner was held during Black History Month and since the NAACP celebrates it’s founder’s day in February as well, Lewis said it was the “perfect time” to have inaugural event.

While everyone waited for the food to get set up, Jimel Calliste, former Wilkes-Barre branch president, who currently serves as field organizer for the national staff, shared a slideshow with the crowd and gave an overview of the NAACP.

The slideshow touched on ways the Wilkes-Barre branch works to protect, elevate and amplify marginalized voices within the community and as well as seek justice for those who have experienced discrimination.

Efforts are underway, Calliste said, to improve the ways in which the organization reaches out to members and the community at large so that it can better help people create “collective power.”

One of the ways they plan to do that is continue to encourage people to vote.

“We’re going to make sure that when you come to our platform, wherever that is, in person or online, that you’re getting the resources that you need to make educated selections,” Calliste said.

On Sunday, the NAACP used that platform to give a voice to two families who have continued to seek justice for the loved ones they’ve lost.

Rasheda Hammonds spoke about her brother, Shaheem Mackey, who died in 2018 at the age of 41 after he was transported from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he had been lodged for five hours on a warrant related to a PFA, to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

In the wake of his death, Mackey’s estate filed a lawsuit against the county, arguing that that the county should have known he was epileptic and prone to seizures because he had disclosed that information at the Columbia County Correctional Facility when he was lodged there on June 5, 2018, the day before his transfer to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

In September 2020, a $3 million settlement was reached between Luzerne County and Mackey’s family.

Accepting the settlement meant Mackey’s family could not pursue further legal action against the county.

A partial video of the incident that led to Mackey’s death was released by his family, showing Mackey in a restraint chair with a spit mask on his face. Prison guards could be heard on the tape repeatedly telling Mackey to “stop resisting.”

At the time the video was initially released, The Times Leader spoke with a epilepsy expert who said she clearly recognized signs he was having a seizure and not receiving proper help.

Hammonds spoke in detail about that 23-minute video.

“That is a very dark, graphic, and unfortunately realistic occurrence that has happened in our community,” Lewis said after Hammonds spoke. “Unfortunately we have to visit some of these dark realities because we need it understand that he maybe have been a stranger to you, or to me, but he was somebody’s brother,” Lewis said.

Following her speech, Hammonds told the Time Leader that it feels discouraging to continue to tell her brother’s story sometimes, because she feels that he did not receive justice for what was done to him.

A 2018 investigation by Luzerne County District Attorney’s office said it uncovered no evidence of criminal intent, or intent to harm Mackey.

Still, Hammonds continues to tell her brother’s story simply so that it can be heard.

“One person is better than none. Something is better than nothing at all,” Hammons said.

Jack Taylor also spoke on Sunday about his son, Josh Taylor, who died 18 months ago, hours after being punched on the abdomen at Vesuvio’s restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

“My son’s death was ruled a homicide and as of this date no one has yet been charged, even though the incident was caught on video,” Taylor said.

In October 2023, it was announced that an investigation into Taylor’s death by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office would not result in criminal charges.

Based on the evidence the AG stated in a press release that it found there was “no intent – reckless or otherwise – to cause any harm to Taylor.”

Towards the end of the dinner, Taste of JA owners Karen Blake and her daughter, Brittany Stephenson, received applause and a favorable thumbs up from the audience.

Stephenson thanked Lewis, as well as the organization as a whole, for helping them get their business started.

“This is our first event, our first attempt at something like this,” Stephenson said.

Blake added, “It’s been a dream of mine and I want other people to experience what I do. It makes me happy to know that you love the food, and I hope to serve everybody now and in the future.”

Lewis then spoke to any other business owners in attendance, urging them to get in touch with the NAACP if they need help with development, advice, or legal support.

“We made a dream come true today and each other one of you represents another dream that we might be able to have a hand in making happen,” Lewis said.