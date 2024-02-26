🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council is set to vote again Tuesday on county Manager Romilda Crocamo’s request to confirm Jennifer Pecora as operational services division head.

Council was tied 5-5 on Pecora’s confirmation at $110,000 earlier this monthy because Councilman Gregory Wolovich had a mandatory work meeting at that time and was unable to attend.

The proposed salary is blank on Tuesday’s agenda.

Councilman Harry Haas had pointed out the operational division head’s salary was budgeted at $98,800 on the 2024 position list. Crocamo had said other funds are available within that division to cover the increase without exceeding council’s overall budget allocation.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Litigation settlement

Council also is set to vote on a $17,000 settlement to close out litigation Dianne Emmett filed against the county and prior prison deputy warden Sam Hyder, the agenda said.

Emmett cross-filed an action with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging sexual harassment and sexual discrimination while she was employed as a licensed practical nurse at the prison, the agenda said.

Southern annex

Also on the voting agenda is a proposal to reduce space the county is leasing for a southern annex in Hazleton City Hall.

Crocamo told council the county court is still committed to setting up a magisterial central court in the Hazleton area but is searching for another location that will provide more space to adequately accommodate the services it is providing.

The original city hall lease was for $6,450 per month, or $77,400 annually, through the end of 2026, with options for four additional one-year renewals at a rate negotiated by both parties.

Under the proposed change, the lease would be $3,861 per month, or $46,335 annually, through 2024, with the option for four additional one-year renewals at a rate negotiated by both parties.

Manager report

In Tuesday’s work session, which follows the voting meeting, Crocamo will present an annual “state of the county” report required by the county’s home rule charter.

A copy of her detailed updates in each division has been posted in the work session agenda at luzernecounty.org.

Retirement Board

County employees and retirees voted Friday on the selection of a representative to serve on the retirement board that oversees the pension fund, and the results are scheduled to be tallied at 9 a.m. today (Monday).

The home rule charter added a pension participant seat in response to past arguments that employees and retirees should have a voice in the fund’s management.

Crocamo, county budget/finance division head Mary Roselle, council chairman John Lombardo and council vice chairman Brian Thornton also serve on the board.

Retired county sheriff deputy John Evanchick Jr. had served as the employee/retiree representative since the 2012 start of home rule, but he did not seek another term.

Six employees received 10 or more nominations to be placed on the ballot, according to county pension coordinator Richard Hummer.

The workers and their departments, Hummer said: Eugene Gurnari, sheriff’s department; Joseph Czapla, 911; Michelle Bednar, prothonotary/clerk of courts; Jason Fierman, county correctional facility; Katherine Rooney, Children and Youth; and county controller Walter Griffith.

Hummer said the pension plan covers nearly 3,700 employees, vested prior employees and retirees.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.