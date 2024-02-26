🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that damaged a double block residence in the 100 block of South Regent Street early Monday morning.

Crews responded to 118-120 S. Regent St. at about 4:30 a.m. encountering a fire in the attic on the 120 side of the residence.

Wilkes-Barre City Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat said a total of 10 people evacuated and are being assisted by the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters knocked down the fire within one hour, Klapat said.

Hanover Township and Kingston-Forty Fort firefighters assisted at the scene as the Rapid Intervention Teams.

A city fire inspector is investigating the cause of the blaze.