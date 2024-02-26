🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Pittston City Police Department is advising travelers that roads in downtown Pittston will be closed this weekend for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Leprechaun 5k Race.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the police are advising all motorists that this Saturday all roadways leading into Pittston City, including all access to the downtown, will be closed at approximately 10 a.m.

Roadways will reopen immediately once the parade and the race are over.

Police are asking all drivers and those attending the parade to plan accordingly.