WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Monday reminded customers of PPL Electric Utilities and other concerned parties about the upcoming deadline for comments on a proposed settlement that was sparked by consumer billing issues which stretched through much of 2023.

Comments on the proposed PPL settlement are due by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The settlement — which was proposed by the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) and PPL — includes payment of a $1 million civil penalty and PPL’s agreement to absorb more than $16 million in related costs.

The proposed settlement also notes that PPL has already refunded approximately $1 million to customers who received estimated bills and were over-billed due to the application of the incorrect rates.

Settlement details and consumer options

The PUC underscored the following key points which have generated consumer questions about the proposed settlement:

• The proposed settlement is not a class action lawsuit where consumers can file a claim seeking a portion of the settlement.

• This proposal is a joint settlement agreement proposed by PPL and I&E and is intended to resolve issues identified in the I&E investigation.

• As the settlement is currently written, there are no additional adjustments, credits, or refunds proposed for PPL customers.

• The settlement amounts consist of the costs already incurred by PPL and the agreed upon fine of $1 million that will be paid into Pennsylvania’s general fund.

PPL customers with ongoing billing issues involving PPL or other related concerns have several options:

• File an informal complaint about PPL with the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS).

• File a formal PUC complaint against PPL.

• Comment on the settlement.

Note: Consumers may wish to file comments about the proposed settlement and separately file a complaint to address specific billing issues.

