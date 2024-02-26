Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Monday reminded customers of PPL Electric Utilities and other concerned parties about the upcoming deadline for comments on a proposed settlement that was sparked by consumer billing issues which stretched through much of 2023.
Comments on the proposed PPL settlement are due by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The settlement — which was proposed by the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) and PPL — includes payment of a $1 million civil penalty and PPL’s agreement to absorb more than $16 million in related costs.
The proposed settlement also notes that PPL has already refunded approximately $1 million to customers who received estimated bills and were over-billed due to the application of the incorrect rates.
Settlement details and consumer options
The PUC underscored the following key points which have generated consumer questions about the proposed settlement:
• The proposed settlement is not a class action lawsuit where consumers can file a claim seeking a portion of the settlement.
• This proposal is a joint settlement agreement proposed by PPL and I&E and is intended to resolve issues identified in the I&E investigation.
• As the settlement is currently written, there are no additional adjustments, credits, or refunds proposed for PPL customers.
• The settlement amounts consist of the costs already incurred by PPL and the agreed upon fine of $1 million that will be paid into Pennsylvania’s general fund.
PPL customers with ongoing billing issues involving PPL or other related concerns have several options:
• File an informal complaint about PPL with the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS).
• File a formal PUC complaint against PPL.
• Comment on the settlement.
Note: Consumers may wish to file comments about the proposed settlement and separately file a complaint to address specific billing issues.
