Ramon Hernandez, left, of Church of the Prophecy in Wilkes-Barre, helps unload a pallet of fresh produce at Monday’s ‘Crop Drop’ at The Lands at Hillside Farms.

Chet Mozloom, left, Executive Director at The Lands at Hillside Farms, helps unload pallets of produce from the truck at Monday’s ‘Crop Drop.’

Melissa Obuch, founder of MamaBird in 2022, brought her son, Charlie, 2, to pick up some produce to distribute to her clients.

Clancy Harrison, at center, founder of The Food Dignity Movement, on Monday, checks some of the produce at NEPA’s first ‘Crop Drop’ at the Lands at Hillside Farms on Monday.

Clancy Harrison, at center, founder of The Food Dignity Movement, on Monday, partnered with Midwest Food Bank, and Farmlink to rescue at least 10,000 pounds of Pennsylvania produce for NEPA’s first ‘Crop Drop’ at the Lands at Hillside Farms.

SHAVERTOWN — Clancy Harrison, Founder of The Food Dignity Movement, on Monday said community collaboration is critical to fight hunger and reduce food loss.

The Food Dignity Movement, Midwest Food Bank and Farmlink teamed up to rescue at least 10,000 pounds of Pennsylvania produce for NEPA’s first “Crop Drop” at the Lands at Hillside Farms.

“Hosting a Crop Drop allows us to give farm fresh produce directly to people who need it without it sitting in a warehouse,” Harrison said. “It is a win for the community and for the environment.”

Harrison said the “Crop Drop” is a joint community effort to combat food waste and offer nourishing food to people with limited access.

On Monday, a surplus of fresh produce was delivered to The Lands at Hillside Farms. The produce was then distributed to a dozen area nonprofits affiliated with Midwest Food Bank and organized by Farmlink, Midwest Food Bank and the Food Dignity Movement.

Harrison said The Food Dignity weekly food distribution to families in need was also held Monday at Hillside.

Harrison said nonprofits often rely on limited food sources, primarily local food banks and generous community donations.

“Expanding the range of food sources available to a nonprofit enhances the quality, variety, and quantity of food that can be distributed to individuals facing food insecurity,” Harrison said. “We’re excited to partner with The Lands at Hillside Farm, Midwest Food Bank in Harrisburg, and Farmlink to rescue excess food from a farm. Our goal is to quickly distribute the food to those in need, ensuring its freshness is maintained.”

With each delivery and partnership forged, Farmlink officials said the organization moves closer to its vision of a world where surplus food nourishes communities rather than landfills.

Harrison said another important aspect of expanding food sources for nonprofits is promoting sustainability and reducing food waste.

“By partnering with local farms, we not only provide fresh and nutritious food to those in need, but also support sustainable farming practices,” Harrison said. “This can have a positive impact on the environment and help reduce our carbon footprint.”

Kathy Anderson-Martin, executive director, Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania, said the goal at Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania is to rescue good food that might otherwise go to waste and distribute that food, free of charge, to its nonprofit partners who are helping people in need.

“We especially appreciate the opportunity to share fresh produce given the nutritional value and health benefits for everyone,” Anderson-Martin said.

Harrison said the “Crop Drop” items that were distributed included potatoes, tomatoes, cabbage, squash, sweet potatoes, onions, apples, pears and more.

Julie Burger and her husband, Lenny, operate Burger’s Farm in Drums. Julie and her son, Tucker, 2, were at Hillside Monday to help with the distribution.

“This is a really great cause,” Burger said. “It addresses a critical need in our community. And whatever we don’t distribute today, we will take to our farm and keep it refrigerated.”

Janice Reinke, Manager of Food Procurement & Distribution, Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania, said last year, they more than tripled the food Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania distributed to its partners in NEPA.

“And more agencies continue to seek our help, given increased needs in the area,” Reinke said. “There are good people doing great things in the local area, and MFB PA is committed to providing them with the resources needed through regular deliveries of pantry staples by the tractor trailer load and fresh produce donations.”

Chet Mozloom, executive director at The Lands at Hillside Farms, was helping unload the pallets of produce from the truck.

“Partnering with Midwest Food Bank and Food Dignity Movement for this food rescue initiative is far more than an act of charity — it’s a commitment to nourish our communities,” Mozloom said. “Children, the elderly, adults working hard to improving their lives will receive this produce with dignity. Ensuring access to fresh, local, healthy produce is a basic right, not a privilege. Through this remarkable act of kindness, we can further sow the seeds of health, hope, and sustainability for our neighbors in need.”

Melissa Obuch, founder of MamaBird in 2022, a nonprofit that supports women and children by providing necessities, such as diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene supplies to those in need. Obuch also distributes food. She brought her son, Charlie, 2, to Hillside on Monday.

“Given the socio-economic climate of today, distributions like this are critical in helping those in need in our community,” Obuch said.

About the Farmlink Project

In the U.S., 40% of all food is wasted, while 1 in 8 U.S. households lacks consistent access to food.

The Farmlink Project connects surplus produce to communities across the country, making nutritious food accessible to everyone with consistency and dignity.

Founded by college students in 2020, the Farmlink Project has delivered more than 170 million pounds of food to communities nationwide and is currently one of the fastest-growing and most agile food rescue organizations in the country.

Their young team is dedicated to revolutionizing the food system, building a network of partners and communities capable of rescuing and delivering surplus food functioning at every level of the food supply chain. Monday’s food distribution exemplifies this goal.

Participating NEPA nonprofits

Confirmed participating nonprofits must be member agencies of Midwest Food Bank:

New Roots Recovery Center

Victims Resource Center

The Lands at Hillside Farms

MamaBird

The Willow Foundation

Misericordia University

Wilkes University

King’s College Shoval Center

West Side Career and Technical Center

Robinson Counseling

Psych Rehab

Bread Basket of NEPA

CHOP

Friends of the Poor

Katie’s Place Clubhouse

