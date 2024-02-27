🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from Kingston was arrested Tuesday on allegations he uploaded videos and pictures of child sexual abuse materials.

Corey John Minich, 32, of Northampton Street, admitted he viewed child sexual abuse materials online for approximately five years when he was arrested by Luzerne County detectives and Kingston police detectives, members of the Luzerne County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, according to court records.

Minich was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on 50 counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives investigating a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children generated by Google on Feb. 1.

The Cybertip alleged an email linked to Minich was used to upload 84 videos and pictures of suspected child sexual abuse materials on Jan. 11, the complaint says.

Detectives served a search warrant at Minich’s residence and learned he recently disposed of a laptop computer and obtained a new cellular phone.

After being read his Miranda rights, Minich claimed he panicked when his email was shut down by the provider.

Minich told detectives, the complaint says, after his email was terminated, he factory reset his cellular phone and sold it at a kiosk before purchasing a new cellular phone.

Minich further claimed he did research on Cybertips and the National Center for Missing Children, the complaint says.