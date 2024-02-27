Also: Nescopeck Bridges meeting set for Thursday

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host a public hearing on what is being called the “Ashley to Arena” project.

The two agencies will also receive public comments in-person, online and by mail on an Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the Interstate 81 (I-81) Section 316 Ashley to Arena project — formerly known as the Partnership 81 project.

About the project

The project is a 7.5-mile reconstruction of I-81 from Hanover Township to Wilkes-Barre Township in Luzerne County between milepost 161.2 north of Nuangola exit and exit 168, Highland Park Boulevard.

The EA, prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, examines the potential impacts to natural, social, economic, and cultural resources from this project and the alternatives under consideration. It will determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement would be prepared, or a Finding of No Significant Impact would be issued.

The in-person public hearing will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 19 at the Luzerne County Community College Educational Conference Center, Building 10, 521 Trailblazer Drive, Nanticoke. (Snow date is March 26).

Registration and an open house display will begin at 4 p.m. and remain open until the end of the hearing. Formal public testimony opportunities will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance by calling 570-235-2964, or emailing [email protected]. Registration for testimony will also be available at the hearing.

Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time. Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.

In lieu of oral testimony, written comments may be submitted by mail or email to the contact below. All written comments must be received/postmarked by April 12. Written comments may also be brought to the in-person hearing and deposited in the comment box.

• The public can access the comment form online at https://bit.ly/I81ashleytoarenaproject.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Stephen Sartori, PE, Consultant Project Manager, at [email protected] or call 570-235-2964.

PennDOT and FHWA encourage the public to review and comment on the EA during the 30-day public comment period from March 11 to April 12. The EA is available for review at these locations:

• PennDOT District 4-0: 55 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore

• Ashley Municipal Building: 49 Cemetery St., Ashley

• Wilkes-Barre Township Municipal Building: 150 Watson St., Wilkes-Barre Township

• Hanover Township Municipal Building: 1267 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre

• Sugar Notch Borough Office: 892 Main St., Sugar Notch

The EA is also available for review on PennDOT’s website under the Resources section at https://bit.ly/I81ashleytoarenaproject.

Nescopeck Creek Bridges public meeting

PennDOT and Bridging Pennsylvania Developers I (BPD-I) will host a pre-construction public meeting for the I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program.

The purpose of the public meeting is to introduce key members of the BPD-I team and provide an update about specific pre-construction, anticipated upcoming construction activities and scheduling.

PennDOT said public input and questions are valuable for this important infrastructure improvement.

The I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges project calls for the replacement of two existing, deteriorating bridges that carry I-80 80 eastbound and westbound over Nescopeck Creek in Black Creek Township.

PennDOT says the existing bridges contain two lanes, with 4.33-foot inside and outside shoulders.

According to officials, the proposed roadway will carry two 12-foot lanes of vehicular traffic in each direction and will include 8-foot inside shoulders with 12-foot paved outside shoulders. Pre-construction talks will begin in early spring 2024, ahead of the estimated start of construction and the project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2027.

According to PennDOT, Phase 1 of the project includes reconstructing a portion of Route 3016 (Tank Road) and a portion of the existing retaining wall along I-80 eastbound due to the widened I-80 eastbound structure.

Tank Road currently has one, 10-foot lane of vehicular traffic in each direction, with 2-foot shoulders. Tank Road will maintain the existing lane and shoulder widths in the proposed final condition.

