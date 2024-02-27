🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Carbon County judge on Tuesday sentenced Shavertown attorney Joseph Persico to 3 to 6 years in state prison, but he will remain free on bail pending the outcome of post-sentence appeal motions.

Carbon County Judge Joseph J. Matika pronounced the sentenced on Persico, who was convicted in October in connection with a drunk-driving crash that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The trial was held at the Carbon County Courthouse in Jim Thorpe.

Assistant Carbon County District Attorney Kara Beck said Judge Matika ordered Persico to report to prison on March 13, but that was suspended pending the post-sentence motions being heard. Beck said Persico must post $150,000 cash bail.

“The judicial system worked well and at the end of the day, justice was served,” Beck said. “The jury did its role.”

After two days of testimony and a half hour of deliberations in October, the Carbon County jury convicted Persico, finding him guilty on all counts.

Persico, 73, was accused of driving home drunk from a Villanova University basketball game, heading the wrong way on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Nov. 6, 2018.

The case against Persico alleged his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he drove his Audi sedan from the southbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike onto the northbound lanes near the Mahoning Valley exit on Nov. 6, 2018, striking a Honda Civic and killing the driver, Scranton resident Paul Gerrity, 50.

Persico was found guilty of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person — one for the general public and one for victim Pan Tso.

Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek assisted Assistant DA Beck, who prosecuted the case. Attorney Paul Walker represented Persico.

According to police reports, Persico was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the turnpike when his car struck Gerrity’s car, causing it to spin and hit another vehicle driven by Pan Tso, of Wilmington, Delaware. Gerrity was pronounced dead at the scene, while Tso and Persico were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Persico resigned as an attorney with the law firm Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald following his arrest.

Persico is confined to a wheelchair as a result of injuries he suffered in a fall at his home.

