BEAR CREEK TWP. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that Laurel Run Road, a township roadway above the northbound-637 bridge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension (I-476), is closed to traffic through November 2024.

The approximate nine-month closure is part of a bridge replacement project on the PA Turnpike’s Northeast Extension.

The bridge, which carries Laurel Run Road over the Turnpike at milepost A105.11, will be replaced over the next nine months.

During the closure, motorists can expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.

Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Westbound detour

Motorists wanting to travel west on Laurel Run Road (SR-2007), will be detoured north on SR-115 to Exit 1 south SR-309 Business to Kidder Street (Business 309). Following SR-309 Business to East Northampton Street (SR-2007). Take East Northampton Street south to Laurel Run Road (SR-2007).

Eastbound detour

Motorists wanting to travel east on Laurel Run Road (SR-2007), will be detoured west on Laurel Run Road to Pine Run Road West (SR-2034) to SR-309 north to the on ramp for I-81 north, following I-81 N to Bear Creek, Exit 170A to SR-115 south to Laurel Run Road (SR-2007).

