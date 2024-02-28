🔊 Listen to this

The Think Center, located inside the Innovation Center on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, was packed Tuesday ahead of Wilkes-Barre Connect’s first Spotlight event of the year.

Lauren Sacco, Chief Operating Officer of Vito’s Lawn Care and Landscaping Inc., and Melissa Murphy, director of marketing for Vito’s, and pose for a photo Tuesday during the Connect Spotlight event.

WILKES-BARRE — The Think Center was packed Tuesday at the first Wilkes-Barre Connect Spotlight event of the year where six local business owners took the stage to share their experiences with owning and growing their family businesses.

The list of speakers included: Al and Troy Everetts, co-founders of Mt. Everetts Frozen Creations, Danielle Mimms, owner and founder of The Bearded Ladies and Manager of Big Ten Subs and Pizza, Austin Shission, of co-owner of Abide Coffeehouse, Delia Romas, general manager of La Cantina Amigon, and Lauren Sacco, Chief Operating Officer of Vito’s Lawn Care and Landscaping Inc.

Powered by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Connect Spotlight is coordinated by the Diamond City Partnership and sponsored by Penn State Wilkes-Barre, through the Invent Penn State initiative.