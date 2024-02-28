🔊 Listen to this

There was a heavy police presence Tuesday at 142 Carlisle Street, Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — An investigation brought out a heavy police presence Tuesday at a home at 142 Carlisle Street.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit both responded to the scene.

Officials did not give details regarding the nature of the investigation, but Wilkes-Barre police said they would be stationed at the home all night and into Wednesday.

Police confirmed the home is vacant.

Officials temporarily had the street blocked off to traffic, but as of 9 p.m. Tuesday the roadway was once again open.