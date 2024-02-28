🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police and Luzerne County detectives along with the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Forensic Services Unit returned to 142 Carlisle St. where two law enforcement sources say a decomposed body was found Tuesday.

Students in the anthropology course at Mercyhurst University in Erie traveled across the state and arrived at the residence Wednesday morning to assist in the collection of human remains.

Neighbors in the South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood said the residence was cleaned out with mattresses left on the porch as recently as last week.

A “POSTED: Private Property” sign is attached to the residence.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said he may release information later today depending on the investigation.

Police expanded the scene with police tape closing Carlisle Street between Horton to Sturdevant streets.