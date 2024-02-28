🔊 Listen to this

“In an era where political figures and leaders try to project strength in brutality and censorship, Alison Bechdel shows strength in telling her truth and story,” student Jason LaNunziata said at Tuesday night’s event at Wilkes University.

In her talk titled “What would happen if we spoke the truth?” the cartoonist and author spoke in great length about the meaning of truth as a whole and what her own truth looks like. She spoke candidly to the audience about how she sees her work as coming “full circle,” with the banning of her books in many states for being queer literature, coming back around to when she was just starting to write comics about lesbianism before society had become more accepting until this new age of politics.

Bechdel is known for her telling her truth in her autobiographical graphic novel “Fun Home,” that was turned into a musical and the comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For” that ran from 1983 to 2008. Bechdel says finding her truth, “came with years of therapy and telling her family’s history on the page is part of that therapy.”

At the end of her talk, members of the Wilkes University Theatre department performed “It All Comes Back” the opening of the musical version of “Fun Home.” The musical was recently performed at Wilkes University.

Earlier in the day, Bechdel visited with upperclassman of Dr. Helen Davis’s Queer Lit and Theory course. Bechdel led the discussion off with an anecdote about her own experiences in a freshman English course, remarking how her papers came back “bloody looking with red ink.” This turned into an exclamation of how surreal it was for her work to be taught in English classes today and that she “felt bad students were forced to read her works,” as she hated being forced to read books as a child and student herself.

Students were able to ask questions in an intimate setting. One student asked what made Bechdel decide to put her own story into graphic novel form. She cited years of experience as a cartoonist, the changing way comics were being used to tell stories, specifically “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, and the distance of time since her father’s death as the reasons she chose the medium of graphic novel to tell her families story.

When asked by another student about the infamous “Bechdel Test,” an internet test used to measure the representation of women in film and other fiction, Bechdel laughed the question off. The test asks whether a work of fiction has two women talking about something other than a man.

“It was just a joke from one of my early comics in 1985 based off of a friend, who refused to go see a movie if it didn’t meet those requirements,” she said. “I never thought it it would become a mainstream internet test like it did in the 2000’s.”

Be it the Bechdel test or her words on truth, senior English and Psychology Major Drew Haritos says it best: “Her work is empowering.”

Hosted by the Wilkes Univeristy English Department, the Allan Dickinson Spring Writers Series features a variety of guest speakers annually and is open to the public. The rest of this years lineup includes, Leah Vernon on March 20 and Daniel Torday on April 10. Check out wilkes.edu/signature-events for more information.