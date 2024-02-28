🔊 Listen to this

Chuck Raushkolb, traffic safety coordinator with the Luzerne Co. District Attorney’s office, said over the next two weekends, there will be extra DUI check points posted in the area at the time of the St. Patrick Parades.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said during the safe driving press event, he and his police force will not tolerate those disobeying the law. Lombardo added the city will have extra officers on for parade day.

PITTSTON – Leading into the first of three regional St. Patrick’s Parades, officials from PennDOT, Mayor Michael Lombardo, N.E. Highway Safety Program, PA DUI Association and Pittston Police Department gathered at the Cosgrove Room at the Pittston Memorial Library to discuss impaired driving enforcement for the upcoming area St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Shawn Noonan, PA DUI Association regional program administrator, trains and educates law enforcement officers on proper removal of impaired drivers from the roadway.

“We all deserve the right to know the roads are as safe as possible when we travel with our families,” Noonan, a former PA State Trooper, said. “As we make and confirm our plans to enjoy the multiple St. Patrick’s event in Northeastern Pennsylvania, do not forget the most important part of your plan, a designated or safe ride to, from, and during the event.”

Noonan went on to say it is always wise to make smart choices instead of suffering the consequences from using alcohol or drugs while partying.

Chuck Raushkolb, traffic safety coordinator with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office, announced extra DUI check points will be in place for the next two weekends.

“This week and the following week, we will have extra DUI check points roving patrols along with our everyday patrols,” Raushkolb said. “We want to make sure everyone gets home safely and enjoy this weekend and the following weekend with all the parades for St. Patrick’s Day. We want everyone to have a good time, we don’t want to see fatalities and we don’t want to see any injuries from car accidents.”

Lombardo, whose city is hosting the first of the local St. Patrick’s parades, is also concerned with everyone’s safety while have a good time at the parade.

“As the mayor of the city, I’m 100% for having fun but I have zero percent tolerance for disobeying law, particularly in the case of DUI,” Lombardo said. “There’s no reason for it in this day and age with all of the alternate transportation, with the ability to find a friend that would drive you home and quite honestly at the end of the day, reach out to one of us, we are always here to help.”

Lombardo said he would ask everyone to be considerate this weekend and subsequently the following weekend with parades in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

“Be considerate and think about that,” Lombardo added. “DUI is something that can seriously alter your future and alter the future of other people that had nothing that had nothing to do with the circumstance. Please be careful with what you do this weekend and make smart choices.”