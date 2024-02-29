🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance will host its premier international business event — Bringing the World to Northeastern Pennsylvania — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 11, at The Venue/Culinary Creations by Metz, Dupont.

Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, said Pennsylvania’s 13 Authorized Trade Representatives will meet one-on-one with local companies seeking foreign market intelligence and agent and distributor candidates, as well as industry and government contacts. The event is for companies in all stages of export development.

The event is free, but registration is required by March 4.

Bringing the World to Northeastern Pennsylvania is funded in part through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Office of International Business Development and sponsored by the Northeastern Pennsylvania APEX Accelerator.

For information and to register, visit www.greenvelope.com/event/btw24 or contact Debbie Langan, Senior International Business Manager, at 570-891-4645 or [email protected].

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne counties.

For information, visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.

McMahon promoted

Box announced the promotion of Kate McMahon to vice president of transportation planning services, effective July 1, 2024.

McMahon will replace Alan Baranski, who has announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2024. Fox said Baranski has served NEPA admirably for over 20 years.

McMahon will be responsible for the administration of the Transportation Planning Services Division, NEPA’s responsibilities under the PennDOT contracts, and overall management and supervision of all programs and staff assigned within the division.

McMahon has been employed by NEPA Alliance since 2011. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Scranton, a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University and a master’s degree in organizational management from Misericordia University.

McMahon is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). She serves on the board and executive committee of the American Planning Association- Pennsylvania Chapter and is the chair of the Northeast PA Section.

McMahon resides in Kingston with her husband and son.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.