Click here to subscribe today or Login.
EDWARDSVILLE — The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund recently awarded $25,000 to Dinners For Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating childhood hunger in Luzerne County.
“McGowan Foundation is so pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Dinner for Kids once again as they work so diligently to address childhood hunger,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., director of the McGowan Foundation.
The organization serves more than 240 children year-round in the Wilkes Barre, West Side, and Dallas areas, offering over 75,000 meals annually. Its goal is to ensure no child goes to bed hungry.
“Feeding hungry children is what Dinners For Kids is all about,” said David Tevet, CEO at Dinners For Kids. “Our mission is clear, and our drive and commitment are deeply rooted in the founding vision of caring people who want to make a difference in the lives of children — one meal at a time.”
They prioritize programs that have demonstrated success, measurable outcomes, plans for sustainability, and aim to end cycles of poverty and suffering.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.