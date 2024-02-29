🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund recently awarded $25,000 to Dinners For Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating childhood hunger in Luzerne County.

Committed to the philosophy of collaborative efforts for maximum impact, the McGowan Fund actively seeks opportunities to partner with like-minded organizations across their crucial program areas.

Their belief in the power of partnerships led them to Dinners For Kids, an organization addressing childhood hunger for over a decade.

“McGowan Foundation is so pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Dinner for Kids once again as they work so diligently to address childhood hunger,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., director of the McGowan Foundation.

Dinners For Kids is steadfast in providing daily prepared, nutritious, balanced dinners and fresh fruit to at-risk children.

The organization serves more than 240 children year-round in the Wilkes Barre, West Side, and Dallas areas, offering over 75,000 meals annually. Its goal is to ensure no child goes to bed hungry.

“Feeding hungry children is what Dinners For Kids is all about,” said David Tevet, CEO at Dinners For Kids. “Our mission is clear, and our drive and commitment are deeply rooted in the founding vision of caring people who want to make a difference in the lives of children — one meal at a time.”

The award from the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund will significantly impact Dinners For Kids’ ability to continue their vital work.

Dinners For Kids expressed deep gratitude for the support, emphasizing its crucial role in sustaining its mission.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.dinners4kids.org.

About the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund

The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund has, since its inception, maintained a vision to impact lives, create sustainable change, and empower future generations to achieve their greatest potential.

The Fund brings that vision to life through grant-making efforts in three program areas: Education, Human Services, and Healthcare.

They prioritize programs that have demonstrated success, measurable outcomes, plans for sustainability, and aim to end cycles of poverty and suffering.

