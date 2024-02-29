🔊 Listen to this

A photo posted to the Wyoming Valley Mall Facebook page shows a line out the door on Feb. 23 during the grand opening of Sunny Boba Tea.

WILKES-BARRE — A new local business offering bubble tea and more opened its doors in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Sunny Bubble Tea, located next door to Dino’s Pizza and Restaurant, celebrated its grand opening last weekend by offering customers 50% off their drink orders.

The shop offers a wide variety of boba tea drinks including specials like Yogo Mango, which is a smoothie with mango, plain yogurt and crystal boba.

Toppings like boba and jelly and cheese foam can be added to any drink order.

In addition to boba tea, the shop also serves fresh brewed tea, non alcoholic fruit mojito, smoothies, coffee and more.

Owner Yamei Wang said she was inspired to start the bubble tea business because she wanted to be self employed and had the skills to make the tea.

Wyoming Valley Mall General Manager Joseph Ohrin said Thursday that he was excited to welcome the new business to the mall.

“They bring a great variety of tasty drinks that we know our shoppers will enjoy. We are thrilled to have them,” he said.

Sunny Bubble Tea is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Customers can also order drinks at sunnybubbleteawilkesbarre.com.