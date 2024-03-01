🔊 Listen to this

Not once or twice but 40 purchases of firearms that were illegally given to other people resulted in an appellate court affirming the lengthy prison sentence for a Hazleton man for straw purchases of weapons.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court in an 11 page opinion upheld the sentence of 16 to 32 years imposed upon Emmanuel Morrobel, 27, by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough in July 2022.

Morrobel was arrested in August 2021, after an investigation by Kingston police, Luzerne County detectives and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on allegations he purchased at least 40 firearms from seven licensed firearm dealers in the region and gave the firearms to people not permitted to carry or possess firearms due to criminal convictions.

Morrobel stood accused of providing false answers on applications regarding personal drug use and that the firearms were not being purchased for other people, court records say.

Court records say Morrobel would purchase a firearm and sell the same firearm double the price to other people.

Morrobel pled guilty to 10 counts of providing false information on firearm purchase applications as prosecutors were successful in a heightened sentence under the Brad Fox Law, resulting in Vough imposing the 16-32 year sentence.

The Brad Fox Law allows the imposition of a five-year mandatory minimum sentence for repeat offenders who transfer guns to persons not legally allowed to own or possess firearms.

A Kingston police detective said at Morrobel’s sentencing hearing that 16 of the 40 firearms were recovered as many of them were linked to other crimes.

Morrobel’s illegal enterprise was discovered in August 2021, when police in New York City recovered a Phoenix 22 caliber pistol that was traced back to him.

Morrobel appealed his sentence believing it was excessive.

The appellate court dismissed Morrobel’s appeal, citing Morrobel did not purchase one or two firearms he sold to other people but his scheme involved 40 firearms, in agreeing with Vough’s sentence.

“(Vough) imposed a sentence that considered Morrobel’s history and character, the gravity of the offenses and the need to protect the community,” the Superior Court opined.