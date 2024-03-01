🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and its affiliates announced Friday that two new leaders have been elected to its board of directors.

Will Beekman, vice president of theater operations and content development for ASM Global, will serve as the board’s chair, and Holly K. Pilcavage, president and CEO of Coal Creative, will serve as the vice chair. Additionally, Joseph Borland of Borland & Borland will serve as the board secretary and Tim Lambert of McCarthy Tire Service Company Inc. will serve as the board treasurer again in 2024.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry, looks forward to their leadership.

“Our team has had the opportunity to work alongside these incredible community leaders for the past few years. Now, having them at the helm of our organization is truly an honor and we look forward to their leadership as our Chamber continues to enhance the business climate and promote business success and quality of life in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” says Griffin-Boylan.

Beekman has been a long-standing member of the Chamber of Commerce Board, and has exhibited years of leadership in our community within the arts sector and beyond. After spending four-plus years as general manager at the ASM Global-managed Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a position he transitioned into following 10 successful years as Executive Director at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Will was recently appointed ASM Global’s vice president of theater operations and content development.

As both a venue manager and booker, Beekman led the Kirby Center to a top-100 ranking among worldwide theaters, and he continued that success in the arena format. Will first cut his teeth in the live even industry at Penn State University’s Bryce Jordan Center, where he spent three years in the arena’s marketing department. In all, Will has spent the past 17 years working in the live event industry.

In his new role, will oversees the day-to-day operation of ASM Global’s theater division with a focus on the overall branding, booking and event development of the company’s theaters and performing arts centers.

In his spare time, Beekman serves on the board of directors for several local nonprofits. He is a two-time recipient of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Innovator of the Year Award and received Leadership Northeast’s Distinguished Leadership Award in 2019.

An avid baseball fan, Beekman enjoys cheering for the Mets and coaching his daughters’ softball teams. He is a two-time graduate of Penn State University (2000, 2002) and currently lives in Pennsylvania with his wife, Katie, and their two daughters Hannah, 10, and Allie, 8.

Regarding his new role on the Chamber board, Beekman said, “I have long been a believer in our communities, and in the people who are driving them forward. For a long time now, Lindsay and her Chamber teammates have been at the forefront of that movement. I’m excited and honored to work with them in this capacity.

Pilcavage has a history of involvement and volunteerism both at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and within the region’s nonprofit community.

Pilcavage embarked on a nonlinear journey to become a dynamic advertising executive and most recently, the co-owner of a plant shop, both based out of downtown Wilkes-Barre. Pilcavage serves as the president and CEO of Coal Creative, a leading creative agency and is the Co-Owner of Evergreen, a small business specializing in plants, local artist gifts, and workshops. Pilcavage’s leadership at Coal Creative has garnered prestigious awards, including the American Business Awards and The Stevie Awards. Recognized for her influence, she’s been listed among top businesswomen and leaders in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Beyond her professional achievements, Pilcavage actively engages in community initiatives, championing causes such as women’s empowerment, LGBTQ+ rights, and the arts. She is engaged in the following activities and organizations holding various positions, including: Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors vice chair, Finance Committee, Public Policy and Government Affairs Committee, Young Professionals Council (Chair 2020-2021), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and Women’s Network; Dress For Success Luzerne County Board of Directors (board chair 2022 – Present); Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association (lay member 2021 – present); Circle 200 (member); Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Community Growth Committee (chair 2024); Leadership Northeast Core Class of 2018 and Executive Leadership Class of 2023.

Pilcavage earned her Masters of Arts in higher education administration from The University of Akron in 2014 and her Bachelor of Science from The University of Scranton in 2012. In the background, she diligently pursues her own quest toward self-improvement, and cares for two dogs and three cats alongside her partner, Samuel. Finally, Pilcavage set a personal goal to spend time in all 50 states in the United States. She has one left.

“Stepping into the role o vice chair of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors fills me with immense pride, as I hold a deep-seated commitment to our local community and the broader region,” she said. “It’s a privilege to serve in this capacity, knowing that I stand alongside an incredible Chamber team whom I am eager to support wholeheartedly. Together, let us harness our collective strengths to create an environment where collaboration thrives, innovation flourishes, and every effort enriches the fabric of our community and region. With dedication and vision, we will navigate towards a future where the prosperity of our community and the advancement of our region go hand in hand.”

Of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce affiliate organizations, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry Board continues to be led by Carl Witkowski of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Group as the chair, Tara Mugford-Wilson of Power Engineering Corporation as the vice chair, Paul Rushton Esq. of Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald LLP as the secretary, and Troy Standish of Navient as the treasurer. The Greater Wilkes-Barre Development Corporation Board continues to be led by Tara M. Mugford-Wilson of Power Engineering Company as the chair, Jeffrey A. Stine of Navient as the vice chair, Thomas A. Makowski of Verdantas as the secretary, and Lars Anderson of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, P.C. as the treasurer. The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund Board continues to be led by Carol Keup of Valley Distributing & Storage Company as the Chair, Teri Ooms of The Institute as the vice chair, Phil Amend of OneSource HR Solutions as the secretary, and John Henry of the Martz Group as the treasurer.

To learn more about the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, visit www.wyomingvalleychamber.org.