MOOSIC — Dave & Buster’s is set to open its first Moosic/Scranton-area location on Monday, April 15, and is now looking to hire more than 180 people.

Front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. Interested candidates should complete an application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Located in The Shoppes at Moosic, 6000 Shoppes Boulevard, the new 18,364-square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience.

“We are thrilled to open a new Dave & Buster’s location in the Scranton area,” said General Manager Tony Fenn. “As the Scranton area’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch — all under one roof.”

Dave & Buster’s employees are encouraged to take advantage of multiple benefits.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., is the owner and operator of 220 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.

The Company has 163 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location.

Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.

The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.

For information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

