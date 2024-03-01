Click here to subscribe today or Login.
MOOSIC — Dave & Buster’s is set to open its first Moosic/Scranton-area location on Monday, April 15, and is now looking to hire more than 180 people.
Front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. Interested candidates should complete an application at daveandbusters.com/careers.
Located in The Shoppes at Moosic, 6000 Shoppes Boulevard, the new 18,364-square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience.
“We are thrilled to open a new Dave & Buster’s location in the Scranton area,” said General Manager Tony Fenn. “As the Scranton area’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch — all under one roof.”
Dave & Buster’s employees are encouraged to take advantage of multiple benefits.
