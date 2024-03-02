🔊 Listen to this

Some of my favorite childhood pizza memories took place in the booming metropolis of Nescopeck, which, for you Valley folk, is at the very western edge of Luzerne County. Fratello’s is the premier pizza locale in Nescopeck, and it was a staple in the summer when the borough would host their town-wide yard sale.

Now when I call Nescopeck a booming metropolis, I mean that it’s a quaint little place that is very residential in nature. They can support a town-wide yard sale, after all, and that takes some community organization. When you spend some time in small towns, you see that there are only a select few places to eat. If you live in Nescopeck, you’re probably just doing a lot of your shopping and eating in Berwick. I think this is part of what makes a place like Fratello’s so special. It isn’t just another stop on the local pizza trail; it’s one of the premier businesses in a town that a bunch of people call home.

With that context out of the way, let’s talk about pizza. It’s one of my favorite slices in the county because the plain slice isn’t going too “big.” It’s just an extremely strong piece of pizza that isn’t relying on special ingredients or toppings to bolster an otherwise average bite. Don’t get me wrong, I like pizzazz from time to time. But if I ever need a piece of pizza that is mastering the basics, Fratello’s is near the top of my list.

I’m a person who has always been a little turned off by something like deep dish pizza. I actually prefer a thin crust that lets the more powerful ingredients, namely the cheese and sauce, shine. Fratello’s nails this feel. The crust is thin without being flimsy, so you don’t risk getting half the pizza on your pants when you go to take a bite.

The plain slice at Fratello’s is well structured in its full pie form. The cheese is most prominent in the middle, so your initial bite allows you to fully appreciate the gooey goodness. Closer to the crust, the sauce takes over the experience, again giving you the opportunity to appreciate it more distinctly. And the crust itself doesn’t overwhelm the eater. Some pizzas go too far with the crust, so every slice feels like you’re choking down a loaf of bread. That’s not a concern with Fratello’s, where every bite satisfies on its own merits.

When every bite works individually, it makes you appreciate the full pizza. Fratello’s is definitely one of my favorite pizza places, but there are other options for people with more complicated palates than my own. Fratello’s might look like just a pizza shop, but the menu actually is more similar to a full-blown Italian restaurant. If you’re looking for pasta dishes, they have a wide assortment of options to choose from, from lasagna to gnocchi.

At the end of the day, I think Fratello’s is a worthy stop as you move down the pizza trail. I know it’s a little out of the way for a lot of readers, but it’s totally worth the drive for a different kind of experience.