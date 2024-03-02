🔊 Listen to this

Susan Williams is always smiling.

When people ask why, her response is simple: she just really loves her job.

As a kindergarten teacher in the Dallas School District, the 38-year-old mother of five is responsible for laying the foundation children need to be successful students, academically and socially.

Kindergarten is often a child’s first introduction to learning in a classroom setting. Even children who attend pre-k programs often have to navigate a learning curve.

Because of this, Williams dedicates the first few months of school to teaching her students basic skills like how to open a carton of milk or how to walk to the bathroom by themselves.

It’s an all day every day job, a true labor of love that requires a tremendous among of planning and preparation.

Williams cautioned, “It’s not for everyone, and kindergarten is not for the faint of heart.”

To make sure that teaching was indeed for her, Williams made sure to get a ton of experience working with children before committing fully to a four-year degree.

Throughout her time at Misericordia University, she worked at Building Blocks Learning Center in Dallas and took part in several early learners programs, from nursery school all the way up to first grade.

It was an excellent experience, Williams recalled, one that solidified in her mind the kind of teacher she wanted to be.

After graduating with a degree in elementary education, Williams moved to North Carolina, where her husband was working at the time and where she said there were more teaching opportunities.

After living and teaching there for two years, both in pre-school and special education, Williams and her family returned to her home state in 2009, where she taught first grade in Tunkhannock for over ten years.

In 2022, she accepted her current position as a kindergarten teacher in the Dallas School District.

“It was very difficult to leave my family up in Tunkhannock, but this was just where I knew I wanted to be. I had my eye on Dallas kindergarten for a very long time so when that opportunity arose, I knew I had to try for it,” Williams said.

To be able to teach at the same school her children go to and be a part of the same community she grew up in has been a dream come true.

Even still, she’s certainly faced her fair share of challenges.

During nearly two decades of working as an educator, Williams said the most trying time she experienced was during the COVID-19 pandemic, when teachers and schools were scrambling to figure out how to provide a quality education amid lockdowns and growing fears over the deadly virus.

Williams saw the need to take action, so she volunteered to start the kindergarten virtual program at Tunkhannock for the 2020-2021 school year, all while pregnant with her youngest child.

“It helped bridge the gap so that those students who weren’t able or weren’t comfortable coming into school were able to get some type of an education,” Williams explained.

The technology skills she gained during that time proved beneficial in the long run and opened her eyes to what kind of environment the majority of students thrive in.

“Something that I’ve learned through our time during remote learning is that it’s so much better to be in person with our children as a whole if that’s how they best learn,” Williams said.

That’s because, Williams observed, most children respond best to hands-on learning — being able to collaborate in person with their peers.

In the future, along with finding a balance between utilizing technology and prioritizing in person learning experiences, Williams hopes education as a whole will become more inclusive.

For her, that means more focus on emotional regulation, helping children to take care of their feelings and express them in the healthiest way possible.

To explain this thinking, Williams referenced the common phrase among educators, ‘Maslow before Bloom,’ which refers to Maslow Abraham’s hierarchy of needs and Benjamin Bloom’s educational learning objectives.

Before children can be expected to learn, Williams explained, they must first have their basic needs met: being fed, clean, safe, happy, etc.

“If that child is hungry and hasn’t slept all night, I can’t force him to learn appropriately because their brain space is not there. If he’s crying, I need to figure out how to help him express those feelings so that he can get into the head space he needs to be in before I can teach him anything,” she said.

Because of this, Williams’ teaching philosophy is based on mutual respect between her and her students, which takes months to build.

“Every child is different and every child is coming in here with a different expectation and a different background. So, I can’t just blanket everyone, I have to look individually at each child,” she explained.

Having children of her own has only deepened her understanding of this.

In college, she was exposed to the phrase ‘in loco parentis,’ which means alone or in place of a parent. As a teacher, Williams said it’s her responsibility to look after her students and keep them safe the same way a parent would.

“I feel like I really took that to heart. As I started having my own children, I look at them and think, ‘Well, I hope their teacher would treat them like this,” Williams said. “I have a big heart, so I feel like that caring aspect comes into play as well as being hyper vigilant.”

As the landscape of education continues to change, Williams said it is incredibly important for educators to continue to learn new skills.

In addition to a Masters Degree in Instructional Technology, Williams also has a Reading Specialist Certificate, both from Misericordia University.

She’s also in the middle of pursing a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education at Penn West, although she has recently taken a hiatus.

“We need to keep learning because things are changing. Ways are changing, methods are changing, theories are changing. You want to stay up to date,” she said.

When asked if there’s anything she wants people to know about teachers, specifically kindergarten teachers, Williams was quick to respond.

“It’s not babysitting,” she said, which is a common misconception she’s noticed over the years.

It’s also not in any way less fulfilling than teaching at a higher grade level, which is something that a lot of people have assumed.

For Williams, being a kindergarten teacher isn’t a stop on the way to someplace better.

“It’s what I’m meant to do,” she said.