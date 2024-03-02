🔊 Listen to this

Fr. Joseph Elston served as celebrant for the Thanksgiving Mass for St. Patrick at St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, prior to the St. Patrick 5K race and parade.

Pittston St. Patrick Parade committee members, Pittston City staff, Susan Lombardo, St. Patrick Parade Grand Marshal and others attended the Thanksgiving Mass for St. Patrick.

Pittston St. Patrick Parade committee women, Jessica Lane, is shown participating in Mass.

Sarah Donahue, Pittston St. Patrick Parade organizer, took part in the Thanksgiving Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church.