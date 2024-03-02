🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Leadership Northeast (LNE) this week announced it received a $50,000 grant from the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund.

These funds will support Junior Leadership Northeast (JLNE) recruitment outreach and the enhancement of inclusive content available to participants.

“The McGowan Foundation is very excited to collaborate with Junior Leadership Northeast in its efforts to develop leaders, and thus our community, in an inclusive manner,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., Director, William G. McGowan Foundation.

“The generous commitment of socially responsible community funders, such as the William G. McGowan Fund, is crucial to the growth of Leadership Northeast,” explains Jessica Cronauer, Executive Director of Leadership Northeast. “With their support, we can continue to develop graduates who become agents of positive change in their communities, schools, and organizations. We are honored to further enhance the Junior Leadership Program as a result of this partnership.”

JLNE is a transformative personal and professional leadership development program for high school juniors that provides training techniques to advance leadership skills while increasing community awareness and civic responsibility to affect positive change.

The program has the support and participation of 17 Northeastern Pennsylvania public and private high schools, PSEA, local colleges and universities, as well as numerous corporations and individuals throughout the community.

The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund has, since its inception, maintained a vision to impact lives, to create sustainable change, and to empower future generations to achieve their greatest potential. The Fund brings that vision to life through grant-making efforts in three program areas: Education, Human Services, and Healthcare. They prioritize programs that have demonstrated success, have measurable outcomes, plans for sustainability, and aim to end cycles of poverty and suffering.