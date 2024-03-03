🔊 Listen to this

Going shopping has always been enjoyable, despite rising prices and dwindling quality of many items and the apparent disappearance of several other items.

Have you seen oyster stew on the shelf lately?

Anyway, shopping for me and many others took a sharp nosedive when retailers, grocery chains and almost every other place where you buy stuff opted for self-check-out stations.

Seriously? What genius or marketing team came up with the theory that welcoming customers into your store would be enhanced by making them check themselves out before leaving?

Look, it’s a dumb idea. And, as we are finding out more and more, there are people who have found ways to walk out without paying for some of their items.

Not such a good idea now, eh genius?

I have opted to never utilize the self-checkout stations, even if that’s all they have. I just leave my items on the counter and leave.

And I will stand in line for as long as it takes to have a human being check me out. It’s bad enough that we are also expected to pack our own bags, which we purchased and brought with us.

Technology? Convenience? Cost-savings?

Bull!

So you might not be surprised that I was extremely pleased at the end of 2023 with all the news reports that were coming out about how major retailers et al were considering eliminating the self-checkout and were considering returning to human beings at the counters.

Alas, it seems this process has been slowed. But why?

And don’t forget, there are still employees hanging around at the front of most stores watching this self-checkout system meltdown before their eyes. Oh yeah, they offer “assistance,” but we don’t want assistance — we want human help!

An Associated Press story in December contained this:

“Going to the grocery store used to be simple, and now it’s frustrating,” said Cindy Whittington, 66, of Fairfax, Virginia. “You’re paying more. You’re working harder to pay for merchandise at their store. And it’s become an ordeal to check out. I should get a 5% discount.”

The AP story went on to say that in 2021, self-checkout usage represented 30% of transactions, almost double from 2018, according to a survey of retailers by FMI, an industry group. And 96% of retailers surveyed offer self-checkout.

The AP story further stated that the Bureau of Labor Statistics says technological advances such as self-checkout and online sales have been the main driver in the declining number of cashier jobs, although there are no precise estimates on how many cashiers have been replaced by self-checkout.

From the December 2023 AP story:

“We are at an inflection point where if Americans are willing to do this and show an interest, then stores will probably expand it because they want to slash that labor cost,” said Christopher Andrews, associate professor and chair of sociology at Drew University and author of ‘The Overworked Consumer: Self-Checkouts, Supermarkets and the Do-It-Yourself Economy.’ “But right now they’re just seeing downside. They’re seeing frustrated customers. They’re seeing increased costs and shoplifting.”

And then there was John Catsimatidis, chairman and CEO of Red Apple Group, owner of Gristedes and D’Agostino’s food stores in New York City, who told the AP he has no interest in self-checkout because of theft and he noted that the technology is not where it needs to be.

“Dishonest people will always find a way to slip a package through,” he said to AP.

And to be fair, the AP story also noted that there are many people who enjoy the self-checkout system and who also feel it makes it easier for them to shop.

Improvements are needed and we hear efforts are being made to make them easier to operate and to prevent pilfering.

The point is that self-checkouts probably are not going to go away anytime soon.

But it doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.

Back in the 60s, Timothy Leary’s “tune in, turn on, drop out” mantra defined the Hippie counter-culture movement. The phrase was a call for people to drop out of the mainstream consumer culture and tune in to themselves. The emphasis was on introspection, searching for internal control, internal freedom and internal solutions.

There was a bit more to Hippie philosophy, which advocated the use of hallucinogenic drugs — none of which would help resolve the self-checkout issue.

But perhaps Frank Costanza, father of Seinfeld’s George, would say it best when confronted with a self-checkout issue:

“Serenity now!”

