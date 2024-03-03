Event raises money for McGlynn Learning Center

Executive Director of the McGlynn Learning Center Peggy Nork is seen giving opening remarks Sunday at the purse bingo. Standing next to her, from left, is WNEP-TV Stormtracker 16 Meteorologist, Jeremy Lewan, and Rock 107 Radio Host, Mark Hoover, who both served at bingo callers for the event.

According to McGlynn Executive Director, Peggy Nork, over 400 people attended the annual fundraiser Sunday held at the Woodlands Inn and Resort.

The Purse bingo featured high quality, luxury purses all sponsored by individuals, local business owners and organizations.

PLAINS TWP. – The McGlynn Learning Center held its annual designer purse bingo Sunday at the Woodlands Inn and Resort, where more than 400 people attended for the chance to win some prizes and raise money for the center’s programs and services that help children and families living in public housing developments of the Wilkes Barre Housing Authority.

The nonprofit organization has hosted the benefit for about six years and McGlynn Executive Director Peggy Nork said the proceeds go toward enhancing the many program the center offers, like its after school program, summer program and outreach program.

“It helps us be able to take the kids on field trips, program supplies like books or copy paper for the building, all kinds of things,” she explained.

The high quality, luxury purses from brands like Kate Spade and Michael Kors were all sponsored by individuals, local business owners and organizations.

There were tons of raffle baskets as well, featuring everything from lottery tickets to designer jewelry.

WNEP-TV Stormertracker 16 Meteorologist Jeremy Lewan and Rock 107 Radio Host and Operations Manager Mark Hoover served as bingo callers.

The huge turnout was not a surprise for organizers. According to Nork, the bingo sells out of tickets every single year.

“We all thrilled to death that we’re able to do this event and raise some really good money for the organization and we get to see so many wonderful supporters because they come every year,” Nork said.

One of those yearly attendees was Judy Kosloski, executive director of the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority, who proudly remarked that she won one of the coveted bags at last year’s bingo.

Kosloski praised the McGlynn Center for the services it provides kids, specifically its after school program.

She rattled off a list of “marvelous things” the center has done, including giving out backpacks at back to school events, winter coat drives, Christmas events, and giving kids a chance to bike ride in the summer.

“It’s things that maybe they wouldn’t normally get an opportunity to do, specifically because we’re low income housing so there’s a lot of things their parent of guidance can’t afford to give to them,” said Kosloski.

In addition to playing bingo, attendees were also treated to lunch and Cindy Bryn, of Dallas, couldn’t believe the food was included in the price of the ticket.

“It’s well worth the money,” she said.

A social worker for many years, Bryn was well aware of the impact organizations like the McGlynn Center can have on kids, and was happy to donate to “such a wonderful cause.”

Virginia Johnson, a branch manager at FNCB Bank, attended the fundraiser for the first time a few years ago and was excited to play some bingo.

As she inspected the bags on display near her table, she said that she specifically had her eye on baby blue Dooney and Burke bag.

“The purses are beautiful; the food is good. What else could you want?”