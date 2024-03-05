🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Susan Magnotta, President at Junior Achievement of NEPA, this week said JA Inspire is at the heart of Junior Achievement’s mission to expose students to hands-on, interactive learning experiences that encourage them to think about their futures and become better prepared for the real world.

“We are excited to expand this year and look forward to touching the lives of a whole new group of young people,” Magnotta said.

JA Inspire will take place on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17, at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center. The 2024 JA Inspire Career Exploration Experience is presented by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services & DiscoverNEPA.

This is the second year Junior Achievement of NEPA is hosting this one-of-a-kind career exploration event. Magnotta said JA Inspire engages high school students in hands-on, interactive exhibits with local companies, exposing them to career opportunities, creating connections, and inspiring them toward a pathway for future success.

“It’s vital that young people make wise career choices and follow the right path to accomplish their goals,” said Jim Cummings, vice president of marketing, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services. “JA Inspire, through its unique hands-on approach, is a tremendously effective event. Our students get to meet with local business leaders and learn, in very practical terms, what people really do when they go to work and what specific skills are needed to qualify for a wide variety of jobs. We hope that hundreds of NEPA students are able to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”

Last year, Magnotta said 1,500-plus students from 16 school districts attended the event.

“It brought high school students together with business professionals from more than 65 local businesses, trades, educational institutions, organizations and entrepreneurs,” Magnotta said. “JA Inspire provided students with the opportunity to learn about careers in a variety of industries and sectors.”

A sampling of last year’s results showed that:

• 88% of students said that their experience at JA Inspire helped them to determine their future career.

• 66% of students said that the event helped them to eliminate a career they were considering.

• 81% of students said they found a new career that they want to learn more about.

Because of the overwhelming response from schools, students and businesses alike, Magnotta said this year’s JA Inspire will expand to two days to accommodate twice as many students and expand the number of schools able to participate.

Magnotta said the career exploration event will bring students together with local businesses and professionals in 10 different industry clusters for a hands-on and immersive experience. In addition, students will benefit from various career readiness programs throughout the day.

Additions to JA Inspire this year include a “Dream Job” section, where students will be able to talk one-on-one with professionals, including surgeons, athletes, news anchors, authors, politicians and more, as well as a legal careers room.

Industry clusters represented at the JA Inspire Live Career Exploration event:

• Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Technology and Trades

• Hospitality, Media and Marketing

• Banking and Finance

• Business, Insurance, Sales and Service

• Health Services

• Education and Training

• Energy, Utilities and Environment

• Government and Public Safety

• Manufacturing and Transportation

• Entrepreneurship

Students who participate in the JA Inspire event will:

• Connect with hundreds of professionals from NEPA’s most prominent employers.

• Explore career pathways and learn about the skills needed for in-demand jobs.

• Recognize career clusters that match their skills and interests.

• Identify job and internship opportunities.

• Speak to colleges and universities about majors that fit their career needs.

• Receive help with resume building and interview skills.

“Geisinger is proud to sponsor the JA Inspire Career Exploration Experience and partner with Junior Achievement to motivate the next generation of health care professionals and show students future pathways to their success here in northeastern Pennsylvania,” commented Stacey Kile, GHP sales operations manager. “The event is a great venue for us to help connect local students with local career opportunities,”

For information on becoming a JA sponsor or for more information about JA Inspire, visit nepa.ja.org or contact Brandy Lewis, program director, at 570-602-3600.

Magnotta said Junior Achievement of NEPA thanks the many sponsors helping to provide life-changing program to students by making JA Inspire a reality in NEPA, including presenting sponsor, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services and DiscoverNEPA; and industry champion sponsors, M&T Bank, Geisinger, Building Blocks Learning Center and Procter & Gamble.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.