🔊 Listen to this

Fork Over Love has five meal distributions planned for March in communities throughout Luzerne County.

• Wednesday, March 6, 5 p.m.

Pittston Area High School

5 Stout St., Yatesville

Drive Up/Walk Up

• Wednesday, March 13, 5 p.m.

Luzerne County Community College

521 Trailblazer Drive, Nanticoke

Drive Up/Walk Up

• Wednesday, March 20, 5 p.m.

Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA

40 West Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre

Walk Up

• Wednesday, March 20, 5 p.m.

Greater Pittston YMCA

10 North Main St., Pittston (enter on Cron Street)

Walk Up

• Monday, March 25, 5 p.m.

Hoyt Library

284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston

Walk up: Pick up inside the library in the activity room in the children’s section.

• To find or offer help, visit forkoverlove.org.