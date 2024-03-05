Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Fork Over Love has five meal distributions planned for March in communities throughout Luzerne County.
• Wednesday, March 6, 5 p.m.
Pittston Area High School
5 Stout St., Yatesville
Drive Up/Walk Up
• Wednesday, March 13, 5 p.m.
Luzerne County Community College
521 Trailblazer Drive, Nanticoke
Drive Up/Walk Up
• Wednesday, March 20, 5 p.m.
Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA
40 West Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre
Walk Up
• Wednesday, March 20, 5 p.m.
Greater Pittston YMCA
10 North Main St., Pittston (enter on Cron Street)
Walk Up
• Monday, March 25, 5 p.m.
Hoyt Library
284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston
Walk up: Pick up inside the library in the activity room in the children’s section.
• To find or offer help, visit forkoverlove.org.