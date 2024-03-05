🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, customers of Gerrity’s have come together to contribute nearly $15,000 in support of Detective Kyle Gilmartin and his family.

Since launching the donation drive on Jan. 15, across all 10 of their The Fresh Grocer supermarkets and five Ace Hardware stores, Gerrity’s has received an outpouring of generosity, totaling $9,944.90.

The Fasula family, owners of Gerrity’s, pledged to match the first $5,000 collected, bringing the total to $14,944.90.

Det. Gilmartin is the Scranton police officer who was wounded in the line of duty on Jan. 11. The incident occurred in West Scranton where Gerrity’s has two nearby The Fresh Grocer supermarkets and one Ace Hardware.

Reflecting on the community’s response, Joyce “Mom” Fasula, president of Gerrity’s, expressed her appreciation.

“We are grateful to be a part of this worthwhile cause and humbled by the generosity of our customers,” Fasula said. “Our police are the thin blue line that protects our community. They have been here for our locally owned business and our family every day — this is the time for us to show our appreciation and support for them.”

Fasula, who grew up in West Scranton and whose son and family live in West Scranton,was extremely troubled that something like this could happen to a police officer in her community.

Gerrity’s has contributed the money to the upcoming fundraising event — “Gathering for the Gilmartins” — to be held on April 12.

Anyone still wishing to contribute to the Gilmartin family can do so at the event or online at gofund.me/3f35da7f.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.