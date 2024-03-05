🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Multi-Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr, speaking about the importance of the Wilkes-Barre area to polka music, said Northeast Pennsylvania has always been the heartbeat of polka music.

After the resounding success of last year’s inaugural event, the 2024 Pennsylvania Polkafest, sponsored by Mrs. T’s Pierogies and promoted by WVIA’S Pennsylvania Polka television show is back.

The event promises to be an evening of vibrant music, lively dancing, generational memories and unforgettable performances.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Polkafest is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Genetti’s Grand Ballroom, 77 E. Market St. in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We will be including a tribute to the Kryger Brothers Orchestra,” Sturr said. “And the show will feature Chris Caffery of TSO (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) again. We are proud of his accomplishments and being a part of the performance and our orchestra.”

Produced by the trio of Thom Greco’s Rittenhouse Entertainment, Joe Nardone’s Magnus Concerts, and Jim Della Croce’s Pathfinder, the event features an impressive lineup headlined by the legendary 18-time Grammy Award Winner and Polka King, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra.

Joining them on stage are the renowned acts Joe Stanky & The Cadets, John Stanky & The Coalminers, the Janosik Folk Dancers, and a tribute to the Kryger Brothers, featuring Eddie Biegaj, ensuring a night of non-stop entertainment.

With last year’s event drawing crowds from far and wide, tickets for this year’s Polkafest are expected to sell out quickly. Reserved table seating is priced at $30 per person, with tables of 10 available for those looking to secure prime spots close to the action.

General admission tickets are priced at $20 for open table seating in advance and $25 at the door.

Tickets are available for purchase now. Reserved table seating tickets can be obtained at the front desk of the Best Western Plus Genetti hotel, or by phone at 570-823-6152. General Admission open table seating tickets can be purchased in advance at Gallery of Sound by calling 570-829-3603.

In addition to the lineup of performers, attendees can indulge in food and drinks, including traditional favorites like pierogies and haluski.

The event will also be recorded live by Service Electric Cable TV for later broadcast, ensuring audiences can enjoy the 2024 PA Polkafest’s excitement far and wide.

“Genetti’s has always been affiliated with polka bands, and I remember the celebrations that included some of the biggest polka bands, said Greco, reflecting on the significance of this annual event. “I remember the Kryger Brothers Band who seemed to play at all the weddings when I was a banquet waiter at Genetti’s. There is a large dance floor for those to enjoy the polka music.”

Joe Nardone added, “We were able to get the Stanky brothers to perform for this event. Both Joe and John and their full bands will perform.”

Joe Stanky, from Joe Stanky and The Cadets said he has sold more than 100 tickets himself.

”The support this area gives our band and my brother’s band, John Stanky & The Coalminers, is humbling and we enjoy playing all your favorite Polkas,” Joe Stanky said. “This annual Polkafest event is a tribute to Pennsylvania.”

Greco said being “half Slovak,” he remembers the regard for Polka music and it being a part of his upbringing.

“My mother and her sister, my Aunt Val Genetti, enjoyed dancing to Polka music, and I was not alone,” Greco said. “At last year’s event, I met several generations of family members some who came out with walkers and all the generations came out to dance together to the music performed by the ‘Kings of Polka Music.’ This music and their regard for their ethnicity was alive and evident at last year’s Polkafest. We had over 600 people in attendance. We hope to top that number this year.”

