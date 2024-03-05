🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The six-member coroner’s jury on Tuesday found that “another person” contributed to the death of Ilonka Cann, the woman who has been missing since May 1970.

The panel also recommended that Cann’s manner of death be homicide.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews said she will now issue a new death certificate that will list the manner of death as a homicide.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office presented evidence to the coroner’s jury to determine the cause and manner of death for Cann, who was 22 when she mysteriously disappeared from her Cann Road residence in Huntington Township on May 27, 1970.

