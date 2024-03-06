🔊 Listen to this

Just like the season of spring, Easter will be hopping by early this year.

It’s the beginning of March and plans have already been sprung to celebrate it. The Abington area has upcoming events that will brighten up the holiday.

For one, JABBS Power Washing will have its third annual Easter egg hunt at Creekside Park on Saturday, March 30.

Husband/wife William and Alicia Lee, owners of JABBS, are stuffing eggs with golden tickets and prizes. Stacey Cokely and her family have been helping them. They are aiming to hit a goal of 50,000 eggs to spread around the park for children to collect on that day. William will again be dressed as a chicken while volunteer Shelia Petrochko will return disguised as the Easter bunny. She will also help spread the eggs across the park and get everything together.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without her supporting my crazy adventure every year,” said Alicia.

The event is also thanks to Gertrude Hawk Chocolates for donating chocolate bars again.

Factoryville Borough Clinton Joint Park has been donating to the Amazon wish list as well as allowing the use of the park. Also donating to the wish list are Tony Hug, Erin Kiryluks and Family, Carly Chamberlin, Tamara Chopko, Delia O’Malley and Christine Wheeler.

“We truly enjoy doing the Easter egg hunt,” said Alicia. “We enjoy watching the kids run the fields and the family’s sitting down looking for the special golden tickets. As a lot of people may think my goals are crazy. It is always fun to try to hit them.

“The first year we had 12,000 eggs, the second year we hit 30,000 and this year’s goal is 50,000. Hopefully, we hit it. But if not we will all still have a great time.

“We will also be changing things up a little bit and try to take into consideration some of the issues we had last year. I try to take all compliments and complaints into consideration and see how to work with them. “

On Saturday, March 16, the Abington Heights High School will have a Bunny Breakfast at the school from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The food will be provided by the Glenburn Grill and Bakery.

Weather permitting, there will be an egg hunt outside in the front and side lawn of the school. Should it rain, the eggs will be moved inside the library and the English hallway.

There will also be crafts including colorful coffee filter butterflies, bunny plates, Easter egg wreaths and hand chicks. Games will include a bunny headband ring toss, cornhole played with Easter-decorated bean bags and inflatable basketball soccer. Raffles baskets will be provided by local businesses.

The Abington Heights Class of 2024 organized this event once again. This year, the National Honor Society, Interact Club, and the HELP Club have sponsored it. They have all provided volunteers for this event. Officers of the National Honor Society include Ryanna Avvisato, president; Calyssa Yankow, vice president; Aidan Lam, secretary; and Jackson Wentz, historian.

The Bunny Breakfast will cost $15 for adults, $10 for children from ages 3 to 12, and $6 for children under age 2.

Fifteen percent of funds will be going to the SET-BP1 organization, which is special to this class because one of the officer’s brothers suffers from this disorder. It is a genetic disorder that impairs the ability to speak, think and participate in everyday activities. By donating 15%, more research will be fostered into an eventual cure for this disorder.

Another 15% of the proceeds will go to the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, which provides free, hot, nutritious meals to guests every day.