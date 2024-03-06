Agenda also included appointments to Traffic Committee, Fire Civil Service Commission

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City council discussed a $4.3 million dollar water main replacement project and appointments to the Traffic Committee and the Fire Civil Service Commission at Tuesday’s work session.

The Mayor filled council in on the upcoming Pennsylvania American Water line replacement project.

According to Brown, this includes an extensive list of new water lines that will be installed in the city, replacing old pipes dating back to the 1900s.

This will increase water flow for fire fighters and improve the reliability of the water service.

After the new waterlines are installed, Brown said 23 city streets will be paved, curb to curb.

Those streets are in addition to a number of other streets left over from 2023 that Pennsylvania American Water was not able to pave due to weather conditions.

The city itself will also pave five streets that it was unable to last year due to weather, which will complete phase four of its paving project that was initially approved in September 2023.

Funding to pave those streets will come from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Liquid Fuels fund.

Streets to be paved by Pennsylvania American Water Company:

Catlin Ave. – Old River Rd. to Thayer St.

Corlear St. – Old River Rd. to Carey Ave.

Oregon St. – Hanover St. to Wood St.

Priestly St. – Water St. to the dead end

Richmont Ave. – Old River Rd. to the dead end

O’Neil Ave. – N. River St. to N. Main St.

W. Hollenback – N. River St. to N. Main St.

Ralph St. – N. Pennsylvania Ave. to the dead end

Melrose Ave. – Old River Rd. to Leonard St.

Leonard St. – Melrose Ave. to the dead end

Stark St. – Carey Ave. to Carlisle St.

Cedar St. – Huston St. to Carlisle St.

Huston St. – Cedar St. to Sturdevant St.

Sturdevant St. – Carey Ave. to Carlisle St.

Gates St. – Carey Ave. to Carlisle St.

Sterling Ave. – Carey Ave. to Gates St.

Monroe St. – Walnut St. to Elizabeth St.

Davis Place – Academy St. to the dead end

Airy St. – Stanton St. to Jones St.

Jones St. – Brown St. to Airy St.

Loomis St. – Parrish St. to Moyallen St.

Almond Ln./Howard St. – Lehigh to S. Sherman

Knight St. – Scott St. to dead end

Logan St.

Carlisle St.

Ruddle St.

Stucker Ave.

Taft St.

N. Washington St.

S. Washington St.

N. Franklin St.

Garnet St.

S. Hancock St.

Streets to be paved by the City:

McLean St.

Caffrey St.

Cumminskey St.

N. Main St.

S. Main St.

Appointments

Mayor George Brown’s agenda included the appointments of Patricia Unvarsky to the Traffic Committee and Lisa Schultz to the Fire Civil Service Commission.

Both would fill the terms of Jessica McClay, who resigned following her election to city council at the beginning of the year.

If approved, Unvarsky’s term would expire on March 24, 2025 and Schulz’s would expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

Schultz was out of town and could not attend the meeting, but Unvarsky was present and told The Times Leader that she was interested in the position because she wanted to “get to know more about the city” and become a source of information for the community.

A life-long resident of Wilkes-Barre, Unvarsky also serves on the Parking Authority, which she was appointed to in January.

Brown also discussed his continued fight to get a number of potholes filled in the city.

“We’ve patched about 60% (of the potholes) that we’ve received phone calls about so far,” Brown said.

City Council will meet for its regular session at 6 p.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall.