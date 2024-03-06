Agenda also included appointments to Traffic Committee, Fire Civil Service Commission
WILKES-BARRE — City council discussed a $4.3 million dollar water main replacement project and appointments to the Traffic Committee and the Fire Civil Service Commission at Tuesday’s work session.
The Mayor filled council in on the upcoming Pennsylvania American Water line replacement project.
According to Brown, this includes an extensive list of new water lines that will be installed in the city, replacing old pipes dating back to the 1900s.
This will increase water flow for fire fighters and improve the reliability of the water service.
After the new waterlines are installed, Brown said 23 city streets will be paved, curb to curb.
Those streets are in addition to a number of other streets left over from 2023 that Pennsylvania American Water was not able to pave due to weather conditions.
The city itself will also pave five streets that it was unable to last year due to weather, which will complete phase four of its paving project that was initially approved in September 2023.
Funding to pave those streets will come from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Liquid Fuels fund.
Appointments
Mayor George Brown’s agenda included the appointments of Patricia Unvarsky to the Traffic Committee and Lisa Schultz to the Fire Civil Service Commission.
Both would fill the terms of Jessica McClay, who resigned following her election to city council at the beginning of the year.
If approved, Unvarsky’s term would expire on March 24, 2025 and Schulz’s would expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
Schultz was out of town and could not attend the meeting, but Unvarsky was present and told The Times Leader that she was interested in the position because she wanted to “get to know more about the city” and become a source of information for the community.
A life-long resident of Wilkes-Barre, Unvarsky also serves on the Parking Authority, which she was appointed to in January.
Brown also discussed his continued fight to get a number of potholes filled in the city.
“We’ve patched about 60% (of the potholes) that we’ve received phone calls about so far,” Brown said.
City Council will meet for its regular session at 6 p.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall.