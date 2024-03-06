🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys representing Jafet Rodriguez, charged in the fatal shooting of a store clerk in Hazleton more than three years ago, are seeking to prohibit prosecutors from introducing the victim’s 911 call and alleged drug sales from trial.

Hazleton City police and Luzerne County detectives allege Rodriguez, 43, fatally shot Ashokkumar Patel, 50, inside Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street on Dec. 12, 2020.

Patel, an employee at the store, was mopping the floor when he was shot and crawled behind a counter to call 911.

Rodriguez’s attorneys, Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr. and Michael A. Sklarosky, of Sklarosky Law in Kingston, are seeking to prohibit the use of Patel’s 911 call and their client’s alleged drug trafficking.

During a motion’s hearing Wednesday, Michael Sklarosky argued Patel was unable to communicate with the 911 call-taker and is heard gurgling on the 911 recording, which he believes would prejudice the jury with compassion.

Michael Sklarosky further argued Rodriguez’s alleged drug sales should be kept out as it is a separate offense and irrelevant to the homicide trial.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin are prosecuting, countered by arguing the 911 call by Patel shows the victim was in duress, and Rodriguez’s alleged drug sales led to a drug buyer identifying him as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

During a news conference about the fatal shooting on Dec. 14, 2020, a picture of the gunman wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, gloves and a mask was displayed.

A regular drug buyer of Rodriguez recognized the gunman as Rodriguez, who was arrested during a drug sting operation, Ferentino noted.

Ferentino argued Rodriguez’s drug sales are relevant for the homicide case.

Vough said he will issue a ruling on Patel’s 911 call and Rodriguez’s alleged drug sales at a later date.

Rodriguez’s trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and theft is scheduled to begin April 29.