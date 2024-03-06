🔊 Listen to this

ROSS TOWNSHIP — Jamie Walsh of Ross Township announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 117th Legislative District. He will oppose Republican incumbent Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, in the April primary.

“Transparency, accountability and responsibility are lacking in our government, and that is why I am running for public office,” said the husband, father and small business owner.

Walsh describes himself as a social and fiscal conservative who believes the government is broken from top to bottom and wants to do his part in finding solutions for Pennsylvanians.

“Prioritizing what is important to the taxpayers and finding solutions that create win-win situations is what I plan to do in Harrisburg,” he said.

Walsh said he has been a public servant over the past decade in Luzerne County and is a co-founder of Citizens Advisory of Pennsylvania, a parents’ rights organization started in Luzerne County.

He said he is a strong advocate of:

• First Amendment and Second Amendment rights

• Parental rights/school choice

• School and property tax reforms

• Election integrity and term limits

• Elimination of the rain tax

• Support for small business

• Reducing the size and spending in government

“My priorities as your State Representative have been born from conversations that I’ve had with constituents throughout Luzerne County over the last few years,” Walsh said. “No longer can we elect hypocritical leaders that place us in debt with irresponsible votes that satisfy agendas which do not reflect our most important needs and priorities.”

For more info, visit www.walshforpa.com.