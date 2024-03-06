🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Bail revocation hearings for two people who formerly resided at the Carlisle Street, Wilkes-Barre, residence where decomposed remains were found last week had split endings Wednesday.

Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski withdrew the bail revocation petition against Faith Beamer, 39, while the bail revocation hearing for Jason Race, 43, was continued by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Race was a no-show for the hearing while there was reportedly a miscommunication with his attorney, James Robert Elliott from the county’s Public Defender’s Office, about the scheduled hearing.

Beamer and Race, while residing at 142 Carlisle St., were charged by Wilkes-Barre police with obstructing officers seeking to conduct a welfare check on a girl who may have been sexually assaulted in July 2023, according to court records.

Police went to the Carlisle Street residence after finding a man with facial injuries in the area of Carey Avenue and Division Street on July 27, 2023.

The injured man claimed he was held against his will in the basement of 142 Carlisle St. after being accused of sexually assaulting the child, court records say.

As officers attempted to check on the welfare of the girl, court records say, Beamer and Race obstructed officers from entering the residence and claimed the girl was not inside.

Police in court records say the front door eventually opened and the child’s mother and officers entered, locating the girl and an infant in a bedroom.

Beamer and Race were charged with obstructing administration of justice, obstructing police investigating a child abuse report and obstruction. Their trial is scheduled for the week of March 18.

While released on unsecured bail, petitions to revoke their bail allege they failed to update their new addresses within 48 hours with the court.

Listed on bail papers, Race listed his address as 300 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, but has allegedly been living at an apartment on West Market Street, Kingston.

Beamer listed the 142 Carlisle St. address as her residence but the house is vacant.

A check with the county Clerk of Court’s Office failed to return updated addresses for Beamer and Race on Wednesday.

Decomposed remains were found in the basement of the Carlisle Street residence on Feb. 28 based on information received by Wilkes-Barre police detectives Matthew Stash and James Conmy.

The house remained under police control for two days as the state police Troop P Forensic Services Unit, city police and students in the anthropology course at Mercyhurst University in Erie assisted in collecting the decomposed remains.