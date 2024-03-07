🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township charged a man and a woman on allegations they used stolen and cloned food assistance cards.

Darius Wilson Kennerly, 28, of Jamaica, N.Y., and Denasha Chasity Sinnie, 28, of Pittston, were detained when they were spotted inside Target on Wednesday.

Loss prevention officers at Target told police the pair were inside the store and have allegedly used stolen and cloned food assistance cards in other states, according to police.

Kennerly and Sinnie were arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on three counts of possession of a known counterfeit access device. Kennerly and Sinnie were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $175,000 and $100,000 bail, respectively.