WILKES-BARRE — A Philadelphia man who was convicted of attempting to kill a man in Plymouth pled guilty to a separate offense that involved stabbing a man for lottery winnings.

Wayne C. White, 51, pled guilty to robbery and aggravated assault for stabbing Wayne Thiede in the area of Dana and Grove streets, Wilkes-Barre, on Dec. 30, 2018.

Thiede told Wilkes-Barre police he was visiting a friend in the area and walked to a store to cash a winning lottery ticket. While walking from the store, Thiede was accosted by White who demanded his lottery winnings, according to court records.

White stabbed Thiede in the chest, abdomen, back, leg and buttocks, court records say.

White entered his plea before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

In an unrelated offense, Vough convicted White of attempting to kill Michael Paris in Plymouth following a two-day non-jury trial held in January.

Paris testified during the trial he stopped on Ferry Street, Plymouth, on Aug. 27, 2020, to use his phone when a man approached from the passenger side, yelled and shot him five times.

Paris said he only saw the gunman’s arm.

Surveillance footage in the area of the shooting recorded the man, who was identified as White during the trial, walking away just after Paris sustained gunshot wounds.

Vough convicted White of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault related to the Plymouth shooting.

Vough said he will sentence White next week on the separate cases.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman and Julian Truskowski prosecuted.

Attorney John Pike represented White.