WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys for separate homicide suspects withdrew their respective requests setting a timeline for Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to schedule trial.

State Police at Hazleton and Bloomsburg charged Reymer Gonzales, 18, f Hazleton, and Ismael Valdez-Batista, 18, of Mahanoy City, for their role in fatally shooting Rolando K. Cepeda outside Performance Auto Repair on West 23rd Street, Hazle Township, on April 14, 2023.

Cepeda was sitting on a stood outside the auto repair business when he was approached and shot multiple times. Cepeda was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest where he died April 15, 2023.

A second shooting victim, Carlos D. Jorge, survived.

During a status conference on the case Thursday, Gonzales’ attorney, William L. Stephens Jr., said he withdrew his petition for separate trials while Valdez-Batista’s attorney, Frank McCabe III, withdrew his petition to have his client’s case transferred to juvenile court.

Gonzales is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Valdez-Batista is charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Lupas said he will soon schedule a trial date.

Assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and Jessica Miraglia are prosecuting.