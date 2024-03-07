🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of endangering an infant by standing on a porch roof and extending the baby over the roof’s edge was sentenced Thursday.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Tasheem D. Christian, 29, of Hanover Street, to 18 months in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program with the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

A jury convicted Christian of endangering the welfare of a child after a one day trial on Jan. 23.

Wilkes-Barre police accused Christian of carrying an infant onto the roof of his residence and holding the baby outstretched from his body over the threshold of the roof during a domestic disturbance on Jan. 10, 2023, according to court records.

Christian crawled through a window with the baby, who was unharmed, when an officer arrived at the scene.