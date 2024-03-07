Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PLAINS TWP. — Police in Plains Township say they captured a fugitive wanted by the New York Department of Corrections sleeping inside a reported stolen vehicle parked outside Mohegan Pennsylvania.
Police responded to a man sleeping inside a vehicle at the casino just before 9 a.m.
The vehicle was idling and officers spotted suspected drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
Once the man awakened, police identified him as Johnny Uhl, 38, of Monticello, N.Y.
A records check showed the vehicle was reported stolen in New York and Uhl was wanted by the department of corrections in New York.
Uhl was arraigned as a fugitive from justice by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility awaiting an extradition hearing.