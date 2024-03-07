Staff Report

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life. Submitted Photo

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Aug. 10 and 11 for three performances.

Show times are:

Saturday, Aug. 10

VIP: 12:30 p.m.

Pre-show: 9:30 a.m.

Show: 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Pre-show: 7:30 p.m.

Show: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

VIP: 2:30 p.m.

Pre-show: 11:30 a.m.

Show: noon to 1:15 p.m.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life. The production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team. Special kids pricing is available for all shows.

Tickets and event information are available at the NBT Bank Office in-person or via Ticketmaster.com and www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.