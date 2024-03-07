🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — John L. Augustine III, president/CEO of Penn’s Northeast, on Thursday said there’s no question that more and more companies are seeking out Northeast Pennsylvania as a place of choice for new business development.

Proof of that statement arrived recently when, for the first time, Northeast Pennsylvania was recognized as one of the best locations across the United States for economic development projects.

“Our location continues to be one of the strongest selling points,” Augustine said. “You can reach one-third of the United States and half of Canada in a one-day drive from Northeastern Pennsylvania. Companies continue to recognize this as they need to get their products to market and consumers as quickly as possible.”

Augustine said The Governor’s Cup Awards, produced annually by Site Selection Magazine, records the top places in the United States based on completed economic development projects. He said Penn’s Northeast compiled and submitted a list of all projects that met the criteria as outlined by the publication.

And this year, the region ranked in the Top 10 Tier 2 Metros — population 200k-1 million — for both the total number of projects and per capita.

“This impressive ranking demonstrates the exceptional work we do as economic developers in cooperation with our members and partners at the local, regional, and state levels,” Augustine said. “In addition to our strategic location, reliable utilities, and dedicated workforce coupled with an amazing education network, our region continues to stand out amongst many other areas of the country.

“The results show that Northeastern Pennsylvania continues to be a top location in the United States for companies looking to grow their business. The trend of unprecedented growth, not just in warehouse distribution, but also in manufacturing, continues.”

When notified on the ranking, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo sent an email to Luzerne County Council members, stating, “Some positive news!”

Conway Data produces a bi-monthly expansion planning publication called Site Selection.

Penn’s Northeast is the regional economic development agency with a goal is to attract quality employers to the region and enhance the economy through new investments and job creation.

For information, visit www.pennsnortheast.com or call 1-800-317-1313.

